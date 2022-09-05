Vishal Singh, Shweta Tiwari and Nikki Tamboli dress up in ethnic outfits to celebrate Ganesh Festival; PIC

Vishal Aditya Singh is one of the most popular actors in the television industry and has a huge fan following. Vishal has been a part of many shows and is praised by his fans for his fit physique and acting chops. He was also a part of Rohit Shetty's popular stunt-based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. During his stint in this show, the actor formed a close bond with his co-contestants and has still maintained it even after the show. He's often seen meeting them on special occasions and also shares pictures and videos with them on his social media handle.

Vishal has maintained an active social media presence on his Instagram handle and often treats his followers and fans with his amazing pictures. As we are celebrating the most special Ganesh festival, our celebs are also making this occasion more memorable by visiting their friends' houses and seeking Ganpati Bappa's blessings. Today, Vishal dropped a photo with Shweta Tiwari and Nikki Tamboli on his Instagram handle as they meet to celebrate Ganesh Festival. Sharing this photo, Vishal captioned, "Ganpati Bappa morya @shweta.tiwari @nikki_tamboli".

On the personal front, Vishal was rumored of dating his co-contestant Sana Mukbul, who was also a participant in Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. While shooting for the show, the two formed a great bond and were often teased by their friends. However, later, in an interview with Etimes, Vishal opened up about his bond with Sana.

Vishal shared, "Sana still continues to be my special friend. But we are not dating. There are times when you connect with a person and the friendship continues for years, but that does not mean you are in a relationship. Sana is a dear friend and I like her a lot. We both share a great bond and I would like to always maintain this friendship."

On the professional front, Vishal Aditya Singh has been part of numerous daily soaps including Chandragupta Maurya, Sasural Simar Ka, Begusarai, Chandrakanta, etc. He has also been part of reality shows like Nach Baliye 9, Bigg Boss 13, and more.

