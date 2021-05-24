Vivana Singh excited to play a mother of 3 adults in Apna Time Bhi Aayega: It will be a creative leap for me

Vivana Singh, who is set to enter Apna Time Bhi Aayega, will be seen playing the role of Maharani Rajeshwari in the show.

Zee TV’s popular show Apna Time Bhi Aayega, which has been garnering a lot of appreciation since the first day, is set to witness a major change in the cast Vivana Singh is set to play the role of Maharani Rajeshwari. While the actress will be seen playing the role of a mother to three adults and she is quite excited to play this role which also has some grey shades to it. In fact, Vivana feels that the show will be a creative leap for her.

Talking about the same, Vivana stated, “I have mostly played young negative lead roles till date, but this character offers me something very different. I have never really played a mother to three adults. To be able to carry that kind of motherly emotion while also enacting the role of the evil Maharani Rajeshwari to the T, will be a creative leap for me. To be honest, I have no reservations about playing a mother on television, if I believe the character is substantial and puts me in a situation where I feel challenged as an actor. I truly hope to bring my own unique touch to the character and look forward to learning something new out of it every day. I have never been considered to play a mother on screen, so when Apna Time Bhi Aayega came my way, I took it as destiny's plans for me as I strongly believe in grace and plans of divinity.”

Furthermore, Vivana also opened up on her preparations for the role and said, “I have never played anything close to Maharani Rajeshwari, so I am enjoying my time while exploring the character. In fact, I have also been using my own personal experiences of negative roles to understand what not to do or bring to this role considering there is a lot of dignity, poise, and royalty to be maintained with her.” Meanwhile, she is also hopeful that she does justice to the role and her entry is expected to bring new twists to the show.

