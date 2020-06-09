Vivek Dahiya adorably photobombs Divyanka Tripathi's picture while she seems busy elsewhere

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya's adorable pictures always win hearts on social media. Take a look at one of them which has been shared recently by the actress.

Dahiya has become a household name post her stint in Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. The actress has appeared in many other shows before but the kind of fame that she has received in the co-starrer is worth praise. The television star enjoys a massive fan following all over the country because of the same. Most of the fans term her as Ishimaa, the name with which she was popularly known when she was a part of the show.

Divyanka is currently under home quarantine with her husband Vivek Dahiya. The two of them often share pictures and videos on social media thereby sending their fans into a frenzy. Needless to say, their cute and funny banters are simply adorable and always grab the attention of netizens. The two of them are making sure that they enjoy their quarantine break to the fullest and multiple instances prove the same. In the midst of all this, the actress has shared another post on Instagram.

She has shared a picture along with the post which has been photobombed by none other than her husband Vivek Dahiya himself. Divyanka is seen looking at her camera while, Vivek, on the other hand, is seen fiddling with his phone at the back. The actress adds a rather thoughtful but hilarious caption along with the post that reads, “Always keep one eye at the back...without being an owl of course!” The Banoo Main Teri Dulhann actress looks pretty in the picture as she is seen clad in a loose white shirt and ties up her hair into a messy bun. There is no denying the fact that she looks beautiful even without makeup and this picture proves the same once again.

Meanwhile, check out the picture below:

The celebrity couple is also known for having a passion for photography. The two of them often showcase these skills on social media in the form of pictures. Apart from that, they always share bits and pieces related to their daily life on their respective handles thereby updating the fans about the same. Be it their candid selfies, hilarious videos, or random pictures, Divyanka and Vivek never fail to grab our attention whenever they post something on social media.

On the work front, as has been mentioned above, Divyanka was last seen in the popular daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Unfortunately, the show went off-air a few months back to the disappointment of fans. It has now been replaced by its spin-off series titled Yeh Hai Chahatein. As for Divyanka, the actress made her digital debut in 2019 in a web show co-starring Rajiv Khandelwal. Her performance has once again won the hearts of the audience. Talking about Vivek Dahiya, the actor was last seen in the supernatural show Qayamat Ki Raat co-starring Karishma Tanna, Dalljiet Kaur, and others in the lead roles. Just like Divyanka, Vivek will also be making his digital debut in a web series soon.

