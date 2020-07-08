Vivek Dahiya celebrates his fourth anniversary with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya with a glass of champagne; Watch

On his fourth wedding anniversary with Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya, Vivek Dahiya gives a glimpse of their celebrations in the video.

Television couple Vivek Dahiya and Dahiya have all the reasons to grin ear to ear today. After all, the power couple is celebrating their fourth anniversary. Divyanka and Vivek, popularly known as DiVek by their fans, have been one of the most sought after couples in the telly world and the audience never get enough of their mushy romance. In fact, the duo never fails to grab the eyeballs with their oh so amazing chemistry which often gives major couple goals to the millennials.

Interestingly, as Vivek and Divyanka complete four years of their marriage, the couple has been inundated with best wishes from their fans from all across the world. To note, this year it is going to be quarantine anniversary celebrations for the couple given the coronavirus outbreak in the country. But this didn’t stop DiVek from celebrating their day of love. In fact, the Qayamat Ki Raat actor celebrated his special day with a glass of champagne. He shared a video of himself raising a toast and captioned it, “I only drink champagne when I get married... or when I celebrate it. #8July #DivekAnniversary.”

Take a look at Vivek Dahiya’s post on his fourth anniversary:

Earlier, Divyanka also shared a beautiful doodle to express her love for her main man with a message “Love you to the moon and back”. She captioned the image as, “Small big things one does to express love. #DivekAnniversary #8July #AllWeCanDoInCorona #Doodling on board this time.”

