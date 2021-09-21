Vivek Dahiya cheers for Divyanka Tripathi ahead of Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 finale: Proud of you my Dhaakad Girl

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is coming to an end. The grand finale of the show is on September 25 and the top contestants are , , Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Vishal Aditya Singh, and Rahul Vaidya. The shooting of the show was done in Cape Town. Well, ahead of the finale, Vivek Dahiya has penned a note for his wife on social media and even revealed that he will not be there for the final episode. He mentioned that no matter whatever will result, the celebration will be there.

Taking to his official Instagram handle, the actor shared a picture and writes, “Tum “winning” ke uppar ho. Irrespective of the decision tomorrow, there’s nobody I know who’s not impressed by your mettle - be it the contestants, audience or even Rohit sir. “Darti nahi ye ladki” was heard quite often haha. Isliye, Jeet gaye toh bahut khoob aur nahi jeete - celebrate toh hum phir bhi karenge for the phenomenal journey you’ve had my love which will be cherished in the seasons to come.”

He further says, “Ironic that all this time, we couldn’t wait for the finale and now that’s it’s here, I’ve had a work call and hence it’s going to be an e-celebration. Something that we’re pretty used to by now. Proud of you my Dhaakad Girl.” The actor is traveling due to a work commitment.

One of the fans wrote, “we are all so so so proud of her!! everyone knows no one deserves the trophy more than her!! and yesss!! celebration toh phir bhi hoga and we’ll celebrate like never before!!!”

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi has a solution for not being able to travel; Shares throwback video with Vivek Dahiya