Vivek Dahiya cracks Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya up and her contagious smile is forever frozen in THIS picture

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya enjoys a hearty laugh as hubby Vivek Dahiya cracks a joke to cheer her up while posing for the camera, and her infectious smile is 'forever' captured at that moment. Take a look.

had added the surname 'Dahiya' after exchanging wedding vows with hubby Vivek in July 2016. Since then, the duo has been swooning everyone with their undeniably strong bond and chemistry. They are a 'match made in heaven.' They are not only one of the most-loved couples in Telly Town but are also an inspiration for many.

The couple has been making the most of their married life and cherishing milestones together, setting 'couple goals' for everyone, especially millennials. Just a few days ago, Divyanka indirectly revealed the 'secret' to her smile in pictures, and it has made everyone go 'aww.' She shared a beautiful photo of herself, enjoying a hearty laugh, Divyanka revealed how hubby Vivek cracked her up as she posed for a picture, and it is all things cute.

Yes, the reason behind Divyanka's beaming smile is her hubby Vivek. And we're certain that the two leave no stones unturned to make each other 'happy.' In the picture, Divyanka is seen sitting on a staircase dressed in a pink printed dress, and looks every bit beautiful. But, the charm of the photo is her infectious smile, which she credited to Vivek.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi showers birthday love on onscreen daughter Aditi Bhatia; Shares video of their happy moments

She captioned the same, 'I was ready to pose pretty when he whispered a joke from behind the camera. Joke yaad nahi (I don't remember the joke). But the moment is frozen in time forever!' While fans couldn't get enough of Divyanka's contagious smile frozen at the moment forever, Vivek's loving comment made heads turn.

The handsome actor dropped in a sweet comment, saying, 'Joke yaad nahi chalega, joker ko yaad rakhna' (It's okay that you don't remember the joke, but do remember the joker always). This is so cute, isn't it?

Take a look at Divyanka's post here:

Well, we must say, Vivek and Divyanka make for an adorable pair, and we wish to see them happy always. Also, it looks like Vivek is perfectly sticking to their 'eight marriage vow' of capturing Divyankas' beautiful pictures. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi looks stunning in a new PIC but it's her musing on personality analysis that grabs attention

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Share your comment ×