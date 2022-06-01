Vivek Dahiya & Divyanka Tripathi beat the heat as they spin and sip their drink; Fans react hilariously

Actors Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya enjoy a massive fan following on their social media handles and their chemistry is adored by the fans. The duo never misses a chance to appreciate each other publicly, and netizens always praise their compatibility. Recently they were seen vacationing in Thailand and shared some amazing pictures and videos on their social media. Divyanka and Vivek are giving a digital tour of Thailand to their Instagram family and followers through their social media posts.

Today Vivek took to his Instagram handle and shared another video from his Thailand tour with Divyanka. In this video. the duo can be seen beating the heat and hydrating themselves by sipping coconut milkshake. Divyanka and Vivek are twinning in white and can have added sunglasses to complete their look. Sharing this video, Vivek captioned, "Found a new way to drink our coconut milkshake. How many spins do you reckon we would have finished the drink in? 1) 32 2) 64 3) 98 4) None of the above" Numerous fans have dropped laughing emoticons on this video.

For the unversed, Divyanka Tripathi is married to actor Vivek Dahiya and they are often seen going on dates or vacationing in exotic locations. Recently, the duo was seen enjoying a blissful vacation in Thailand. They documented their Thailand tour and shared it with their fans.

On the professional front, Divyanka was last seen in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Khatron Ke Khiladi will soon enter its new season. Divyanka Tripathi has also been a part of TV shows like Yeh Hai Chahatein (which is a spin-off of Ye Hai Mohabbatein), Banu Main Teri Dulhan, Intezaar, Teri Meri Love Stories, and Mrs. And Mr. Sharma Allahabadwale. She also did her first music video Babul Da Vedha for which she was highly appreciated for her acting chops in it.

