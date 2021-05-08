Vivek Dahiya is envious of Divyanka for going alone at KKK 11; Wants to be better person when she returns

Vivek Dahiya talks about how feels after his wife Divyanka Tripathi has left for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 and wished her to be safe and happy.

The Yeh Hai Mohobbatein fame actress Dahiya is one of the contestants of the stunt based reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi season 11. The actress boarded the flight for Cape Town yesterday along with the rest of the contestants. Interestingly, her husband Vivek Dahiya was seen dropping his star wife at the airport and wished his ladylove luck for her journey on KKK11. Recently, Vivek spoke to ETimes TV on how he is jealous of Divyanka about travelling and also mentioned that he is missing his wife already.

Vivek revealed that they have been spending a lot of time together due to the COVID 19 pandemic and with Divyanka heading n for her journey on KKK11, he feels like one of his limbs has gone with his wife to Cape Town. The actor also stated that it will be quite difficult for him to stay apart from his wife as this is the first time, they will be apart for so long in their six years of marriage. “It's really difficult for both of us. I have told her to keep making video calls to me so that I can feel her presence around. I anyway keep seeing her everywhere in the house! I just want her to stay safe and happy,” he added.

Interestingly, Vivek also gave Divyanka some fitness tips for the show and also emphasised that while KKK11 is more of a mind game, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actress is mentally strong. He also mentioned that he is jealous of his wife for travelling alone as they both are adventure lovers. He said, “This is the first time she is travelling on her own. Both of us do things together and I feel a little envious too about her going alone! But on the other hand, she will return as a fearless person because she will get to do so many things there."

Talking about his plans while Divyanka is away, he said that he will focus on his health and get into reading. He has taken notes from her for ordering groceries and vegetables and also plans to visit his family in Chandigarh so that he misses her less.

Credits :Times of India

