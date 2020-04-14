Vivek Dahiya has the perfect reply for those asking him to quit TikTok amid Coronavirus pandemic

Vivek Dahiya gives a befitting reply to everyone who is asking him to quit TikTok amidst the Coronavirus outbreak as the app is Made in China. Read on.

The Coronavirus outbreak has left everyone distressed. With the increasing threat from the deadly virus, the lockdown in India has now been extended to May 3, 2020. While some are just praying for things to get back to normalcy, others are pointing fingers at the people in China from where apparently the pandemic started spreading. Many are suggesting to ban products and apps by China, one of which is TikTok. The application is very famous in our country and is used by many actors as well.

Recently, Vivek Dahiya was asked by some netizens for using the app, despite the harm that the neighboring country has done to the world. Vivek often uses the application to make cute and funny videos with his wifey . However, social media users asked him to quit the use of the application as it is 'Made in China.' But, the actor hit back at those asking him to ban the app, with a perfect reply. Sharing his thoughts on his Instagram handle, Vivek wrote a long befitting note to express his views on the numerous requests on the ban.

In the open letter, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor penned down his feelings on this whole blame game on China at the moment for the COVID-19 scare. In the bold post, Vivek essentially stated that the virus does not discriminate between caste, creed, and nationality. Moreover, he also mentioned that TikTok users and makers are in no way responsible for spreading the virus. He very straightforwardly conveyed that merely because the application originated in China, it does not have to be banned or not used by anyone who wishes to. The actor further stated that the the the hour is to spread only positivity around.

Take a look at Vivek's post here:

Credits :Instagram

