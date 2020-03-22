Vivek Dahiya pens a hard hitting note on Coronavirus outbreak; Says 'It is humans v/s COVID 19'

Divyanka Tripathi's husband Vivek Dahiya penned down his perspective of the dangerous Coronavirus outbreak in the world and you shouldn't miss reading it. Take a look.

The world is going through a tough time. We're fighting a war. This time not against each other, but against the deadly Coronavirus. Along with the globe, India too is battling the pandemic of COVID-19 for over a month now. While the Government authorities are doing their best to protect the lives of the citizens, there is no hold on the virus's spread yet. With Maharashtra being the highly-affected state, Mumbai, the city that never sleeps, had also gone silent today.

The alarm of the Coronavirus spread is sounding louder, and officials are taking stringent measures to curb down its effect. As per orders, many are following self-isolation and quarantine, to prevent the situation from getting worse. While some are hopeful that together we can get over this crucial time, others are living in fear. We're hearing different viewpoints and opinions about this the novel Coronavirus, and each one has its own outlook. Now, TV actor Vivek Dahiya, has also shared his perspective about the circumstances, in a hard-hitting note.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Surbhi Chandna sings her way during Quarantine; BFF Vikas Gupta cannot stop missing her

The handsome hunk penned down a detailed letter on Instagram, expressing his views on the Coronavirus outbreak. Calling it a mysterious time, Vivek wrote, 'We're stuck in a limbo until the cure is found. But, I've never seen countries so untied before. We have become one entity, one force. It is humans v/s COVID-19.' He further added that the virus has come as a teacher to teach us 'University in Diversity' that we all learned in school, but never followed thoroughly.

Read Vivek's full post here:

ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya talks about the Coronavirus outbreak, spending time with Vivek Dahiya

Credits :Instagram

Read More