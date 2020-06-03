Vivek Dahiya pens a strong note on racism & discrimination across countries; Says 'Let's learn to value life'

Vivek Dahiya took to his Instagram handle to pen down a hard-hitting note on racism and discrimination against people. The actor expressed his views on the protests going around. Take a look.

Vivek Dahiya is one such actor who has never shied away from expressing his views on pressing matters across the world. He speaks his mind, and never minces his words. He is among the few, who follows his heart and openly says what he feels is right. Yet again, the actor has come out to share his views on the talks about racism and discrimination against people across countries. Vivek's post comes at a time when protests are being held in the U.S. (United States) on George Floyd's death.

Many celebrities from Bollywood, Hollywood, and our TV actors have expressed their angst over George Floyd's death at the hands of four British policemen. Vivek recently penned down his thoughts about the subject of racial discrimination and the protests that followed. In a long and hard-hitting Instagram post, Vivek voiced his strong opinions saying that violence is not the solution. Rather the need of the hour is that the voices and opinions are heard.

He wrote, 'No country is devoid of discrimination & prejudice but violence is not the medicine.' Taking inspiration from Mahatma Gandhi, the Yeh Hai Mohabbatein said that we should learn the art to co-exist and speak without causing harm to anyone. It is of utmost importance that we lead our lives in a balanced manner, as it will help us improve and spread positivity. Through this open letter, Vivek also urged people to 'Learn to value life.' He stated that we all are in this together, and these difficult times shall also pass. The handsome actor concluded, 'We are stronger together and better together'. Vivek also used the hashtag #BlackLivesMatter to support the movement.

