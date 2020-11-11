Vivek Dahiya photobombs Divyanka Tripathi as she clicks a selfie with an 'insanely thick' shake; Take a look

Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya often share pictures with each other on social media. Meanwhile, check out their latest pictures on Instagram.

Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya are avid social media users and often keep their fans posted regarding whatever is happening in their lives. There is no second doubt about it that they are among the most popular and beloved couples of the Indian television industry. The two of them who are married for four years never leave a chance to show their inevitable love for each other. In the midst of all this, the actress has shared a new post.

Divyanka has shared a few pictures on her Instagram handle in which she can be seen relishing a delicious looking chocolate shake topped with choco chips and ice cream. The Yeh Hai Mohabbatein star looks pretty as she opts for minimal makeup and a pink lip colour while leaving her hair open. In one of the pictures, Vivek Dahiya photobombs her while she tries to get a perfect click. The couple often shares goofy pictures as they hang out together.

Check out the pictures below:

Meanwhile, the actress has added a caption along with the post that reads, “I kept clicking till he intervened. I could barely go beyond 5-6 sips of this heavenly, insanely thick shake... But isn't it a visual treat!!! ( #NoEdit #NoFilter...just an honest selfie). Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya last featured in the show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein co-starring , , Aditi Bhatia, and others. Interestingly, Vivek was also a part of the show for a brief period. The actress also made her digital debut last year with a web series.

Also Read: Divyanka Tripathi, Vivek Dahiya are at their 'quirkiest best' as they goof around in a mirror selfie

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya Instagram

Share your comment ×