Vivek Dahiya plans a special birthday surprise for his lifeline Divyanka Tripathi with Rajasthani touch; Watch

On Divyanka Tripathi's birthday, Vivek Dahiya planned the sweetest surprise for her 'wifey, girlfriend, best friend and lifeline', and the actress couldn't stop smiling in happiness. Take a look.

It's the diva of the Telly world's birthday! Yes, Dahiya has turned a year older today (December 14, 2020). She is beaming in happiness to ring her special day in style with her loving husband Vivek Dahiya in Udaipur. The couple whisked off of the royal city a few days ago to celebrate Divyanka's birthday and spend quality time in each other's company.

The actress has been receiving a flurry of messages from fans and peers since midnight and is overjoyed. On Divyanka's special day, how can dotting hubby Vivek, not do anything extra special and loving? Well, the handsome hunk put his best foot forward to ensure that Divyanka enjoys 'her day' to the fullest, and the smile on her face is constant. After a romantic date night, when Divyanka entered her hotel room, she was taken by a sweet surprise.

The birthday girl discovered a cute Rajasthani umbrella on the table and behind it was a big white yummy cake, surrounded by bouquets and an adorable photo frame of the couple's romantic picture. The special surprise left Divyanka overwhelmed, and the joy was evident on her face. Divyanka then cut the cake as Vivek filmed her, and sang the 'Happy Birthday' song in the cutest way. The actor showered immense love, blessings, and good wishes on her 'wifey, best friend, girlfriend, soulmate and lifeline' Divyanka, leaving grinning ear-to-ear.

Take a look at Vivek's special surprise for Divyanka here:

Meanwhile, Divyanka and Vivek are having a gala time with each other in Udaipur (Rajasthan) as they enjoy the nature and beauty of the city. Well, we must say, DiVek is the cutest couple as they don't leave any chance to make another feel special and loved!

Here's wishing Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya a very Happy Birthday! Keep smiling and spreading love always!

Credits :Instagram

