  1. Home
  2. tv

Vivek Dahiya praises the real heroes of India on the occasion of National Defence Day

Actor Vivek Dahiya, known for his work in TV shows such as "Qayamat Ki Raat" and "Nach Baliye", praised the real heroes of India on the occasion of National Defence Day.
3258 reads Mumbai
Vivek Dahiya praises the real heroes of India on the occasion of National Defence DayVivek Dahiya praises the real heroes of India on the occasion of National Defence Day
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"Talk about a Hero and the men who put their lives on the line for our country are the real HEROES! I'm proud to be playing one myself in my upcoming project, 'State of Siege' and what a journey it has been," Vivek tweeted on March 3.

"No one can imagine the amount of strength these men need to leave their loved ones behind and fight for our nation! #NationalDefenceDay," he added.

The actor will be seen portraying a strong role in his upcoming web series "State of Siege 26/11" which is based on Sandeep Unnithan's best-selling novel "Black Tornado: The Three Sieges of Mumbai 26/11".

Credits :IANS

Add new comment

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement