Vivek Dahiya is a proud husband as wife Divyanka Tripathi gets honoured by Madhya Pradesh CM; Video

It is truly a proud moment for the popular Telly world couple Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya as the former was honoured by the CM of Madhya Pradesh. Divyanka Tripathi was honoured with champions of change awards for her exemplary contribution through her roles in the shows and her real life. The actress is known for sporting powerful roles in the television shows like Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She has been part of the reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, where she proved herself through her stunts.

Divyanka Tripathi’s husband Vivek shared a video on social media where Divyanka is seen dressed in a beautiful saree and going to the stage to collect the award for her exceptional work. She looked gorgeous in a yellow saree and black blouse. She had accessorized the look with a statement necklace and her hair was in a neat bun. Vivek Dahiya captioned, “Recorded this video with moist eyes and immense pride in my heart. @divyankatripathidahiya honoured with @championsofchangeawards by the Governor and Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh, Shri Mangubhai Patel and Shri Shivraj Singh Chouhan, respectively. You are a delight to MP and to India. Keep inspiring!”

See video-

Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya are among the most popular couples in the entertainment world. They met during the shoot of their show and started dating. The couple tied the knot in 2016 and they are among the most socially active actors in the television industry. They love to go on trips and romantic dates at beautiful locations. They keep their fans updated about their adventures.

