Vivek Dahiya regrets not having saved his images with Divyanka Tripathi before his camera was stolen; See POST

Vivek Dahiya has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle in which he expresses anger over his camera being stolen during one of his vacations with wife Divyanka Tripathi. Check out his post.

Vivek Dahiya and Dahiya always set major couple goals for all others out there. It won’t be wrong to call them one of the most beloved couples of the Indian telly town. Recently, the Brahmarakshas actor has made a shocking revelation about an incident that happened when they had gone to Wales and Scotland a few months back. Vivek reveals that his camera was stolen by someone from his car. He expresses his anger stating that the thief could have at least returned the memory card.

He then talks about the stunning images that he had clicked with wife Divyanka during their Wales and Scotland vacation. The actor regrets not having downloaded them before his camera was stolen. In his words, “It was the most valuable possession from our trip: memories stored in a memory card.” He further writes, “In future - never wait, and store those memories immediately (lesson learnt)! In the loving memory of my DSLR that was stolen from my car.”

Check out Vivek Dahiya’s latest post below:

(ALSO READ: Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya set couple goals as they twin in white outfits in this throwback PHOTO)

Talking about the power couple, the two of them have been enjoying their quarantine break to the fullest amidst the lockdown that has been imposed across the country. They have also been spreading awareness about the Coronavirus outbreak and the precautionary measures to curb the deadly virus through their respective social media handles. Apart from that, Divyanka and Vivek have also been updating their fans regularly with whatever is happening in their daily life.

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×