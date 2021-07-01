Vivek Dahiya reunites with wife Divyanka Tripathi post Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 shoot; Check out the serene PIC

Vivek Dahiya took to his gram to share a mesmerising photograph with his wife Divyanka Dahiya as they reunited. Scroll below to see their reunion.

Television’s popular couple, Vivek Dahiya and Dahiya surely missed each other in the past few weeks. Both of them often keep their fans engaged with their photographs together. The ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ fame returned from Cape Town, South Africa after shooting for her reality show ‘Khatron Ke Khiladi 11’. On her return, the TV star quarantined herself. After a long wait, the actress finally reunited with her husband Vivek. Vivek Dahiya took to his gram to share a picture of their reunion moment.

In it, he was seen spending some quality time with Divyanka on a beach. The duo looked at each other with all smiles and posed hand in hand. Vivek looked dashing as he was dressed in a printed shirt and jeans. He paired his entire look with sports shoes. While Divyanka made heads turns as she donned a pink frock and white footwear. Posting the stunning capture, Vivek wrote, “Let’s catch up! #TogetherAgain”. In no time, the post garnered their fan’s attention. One of the followers wrote, “Awwwww, so happy to see you both”. “This gives me happiness,” said another user.

Vivek and Divyanka’s fans were truly in awe to see the couple reunite after a long gap. They showered Vivek’s post with more comments such as, “My whole freaking heart”, “Stay blessed always”, “The wait is over”.

The couple met on the set of ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’ and eventually fell in love with each other. They then got hitched in the year 2016. Talking about Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 show, apart from Divyanka, contestants including Abhinav Shukla, , Rahul Vaidya, Nikki Tamboli, Shweta Tiwari, Varun Sood, Aastha Gill and more are a part of it. The show will be telecasted on Colors Television from July 2021.

