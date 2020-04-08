Vivek Dahiya reveals wife Divyanka Tripathi was once upset with him because of THIS reason

Did you know Divyanka Tripathi was once super upset with husband Vivek Dahiya because of a prank that he played on her? Read on to know more about the same.

Dahiya does not need any introduction. The stunning beauty’s fame rose to heights with the portrayal of the role of Dr. Ishita in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. She is married to her former co-actor Vivek Dahiya and the two of them are currently one of the most adorable couples of the Indian telly town. Just like others, the couple is also under home quarantine amid the COVID-19 lockdown that has been imposed across the country.

In an exclusive chat with a media portal, Vivek has opened up about a particular instance when Divyanka got super upset with him. It so happened that the actor’s friend had a funny app that used to show the news broadcast from a popular channel which one can easily customize and put their pictures on it too. Vivek reveals that he put his picture under the most wanted criminal section and then sent it to Divyanka who was then busy shooting for her show.

Meanwhile, check out this latest picture of Divyanka Tripathi and Vivek Dahiya below:

Not only that, but the actor also called her up and said that the channel has tagged him as a criminal and a conman and that they did not even bother to call him. This made Divyanka stressed out a lot post which she began shouting. The actress also insisted that she will talk to the editor. Vivek hilariously says that he heard her out for straight 15 minutes while controlling his laughter. Later on, he informed her that it was a fake clip and that he had pulled on a prank on the latter. The actor also reveals that Divyanka punched him really hard when she got back home that particular day.

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Divyanka Tripathi REVEALS if she would ever participate in Khatron Ke Khiladi and Bigg Boss)

Self isolation is lonely, let's become companions for each other. Click here to share your lockdown stories anonymously and read what other's have shared.

Credits :Bollywood Life

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Read More