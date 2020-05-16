Vivek Dahiya shares a perfect silhouette PHOTO as wife Divyanka Tripathi turns photographer for him

Vivek Dahiya has recently shared an Instagram post in which one of the pictures is clicked by his wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Check out the post.

If there is one couple who has been making the most number of headlines of late, it is definitely Dahiya and her husband Vivek Dahiya. The two of them who are under home quarantine have been sharing bits and pieces related to their personal lives on social media. Needless to say, the power couple shells out major relationship goals for others out there. Be it doing household errands together or be it cooking food, they are always and everywhere together.

Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot back in 2016 and have been an inseparable part of each other’s lives since then. Their inevitable love for each other is very much evident from the numerous pictures and videos available on their respective social media handles. Nonetheless, the two of them are currently one of the most popular and adorable couples of the Indian television industry and there is no second doubt about this fact.

They are frequently active on social media as has been mentioned above and of late, Vivek Dahiya has shared another interesting Instagram post which is worth a glimpse. The actor has shared two pictures along with this post both of which are unmissable. One of them features a perfect silhouette image of him the credit for which is given to Divyanka. The other picture shows the beautiful sky with all the cumulus clouds and the rest of the city down there. Vivek has also added a long caption along with the post that reads, “Big white and gray cumulus clouds dotting a blue sky is such a blessing. Breezy and pleasant. Makes me want to go for a run but I shall resist and stay indoors. 1st pic was taken sneakily by the Mrs when she found the perfect silhouette. Adore this one!”

This is how the power couple keeps on giving glimpses into their daily lives on social media. Apart from that, they have also been sharing informative stuff thereby spreading awareness among their fans regarding the Coronavirus scare and the precautionary measures that should be taken to avoid the same. In the midst of all this, the husband-wife duo often indulges in AMA sessions with their fans and once again, their cute banters are quite visible there too.

On the work front, Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya was last seen in the daily soap Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired up opposite . She portrayed the role of Dr. Ishita Bhalla or Ishimaa in the show that was helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Interestingly, Vivek Dahiya was also a part of the show for a brief period. He was then seen in a supernatural show titled Brahmarakshas co-starring Karishma Tanna. Last year, Divyanka was seen in a web series in which she was cast opposite Rajiv Khandelwal. This also marked her digital debut. Vivek Dahiya, on the other hand, will also be following Divyanka’s footsteps soon and make his digital debut with another web series very soon.

