Vivek Dahiya on taking a break from TV: I want to focus on films; Would love to do an action oriented role

In a recent interview, actor Vivek Dahiya spoke about his decision of taking a break from the small screen. He stated that he wants to spread his wings and try out different things.

Vivek Dahiya, who is known for his performances in shows like Kavach, Qayamat Ki Raat, and Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, is all set to try his luck in films. Yes, you read that right. The handsome actor is taking a break from television to focus on films and web shows. In a recent interview with Bombay Times, Vivek spilled the beans on his decision to make the transition. The actor mentioned that although TV is a great medium for any actor because of its reach and penetration, he wants to spread his wings and try out different things.

Vivek also said that "it's difficult for a guy" to prove his versatility on the small screen because the TV has shows that revolve around women. “There isn’t much left for a man to do here. Most shows are family dramas and one does not look different from the other. I know a lot of people who say that they won’t work in television, but end up returning to the medium, so never say never. I might come back too, but for now, I want to focus on films,” he was quoted as saying.

Further, talking about the new experience, the Ye Hai Mohabbatein actor stated that it's like starting all over again. There is excitement and anxiety, but he is hopeful and positive. Vivek considers himself to be better equipped as he feels he has done television for a few years. Adding to this, the actor also mentioned that he has been meeting different people and has faith that soon he will bag an interesting project.

When asked what kind of roles excites him, Dahiya said he does not want to confine or restrict himself and wants to try all sorts of characters, whether they are positive, grey or the villain.

“I am trained in martial arts, so I would love to do an action-oriented role in a film or a web show,” Vivek added.

