Vivek Dahiya's expression on being clicked without his knowledge by Divyanka Tripathi is priceless; See PHOTOS

Vivek Dahiya shows off some quirky expressions in his latest pictures as he gets clicked without his knowledge by wife Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya. Check out the pictures.

Dahiya and Vivek Dahiya’s cute banter on social media always manage to grab headlines on social media from time to time. The adorable couple often post pictures of each other on their respective handles thereby hogging the limelight. Divyanka and Vivek tied the knot in 2016 and have been setting major relationship goals for all other couples out there. Be it their adorable selfies or be it their hilarious banters in videos, the power couple does it all!

As of now, the two TV stars are under home quarantine and indulging in some productive work together. The best part is that they have been sharing the responsibilities of all the household chores and other errands which are evident from their pictures and videos. Right from taking turns to go out for groceries to cleaning up the house, Divyanka and Vivek seem to have planned everything pretty well. In the midst of all this, they do not forget to keep in touch with their fans too.

For instance, Vivek Dahiya has recently shared a post on his Instagram handle which once again involves his wife Divyanka too. The Brahmarakshas actor is seen striking some quirky poses in the pictures shared along with the post. The reason behind this is revealed by Vivek himself in the caption in which he says that his pictures are being clicked without his knowledge. And of course, everyone knows who is that one person behind the entire drama– Divyanka. Vivek is seen giving a sly look in the first picture while in the second one, he is simply seen yawning. The actor is clad in a lavender-colored t-shirt and white pajamas as he sits on a chair with a book in his hand. Ardent fans will surely miss Divyanka in the pictures.

Vivek and Divyanka’s passion for photography is known to everyone. Both of them have turned photographers for each other multiple times and have shared glimpses of the same on social media too. We all remember how Vivek penned a rather emotional note revealing how his camera was stolen during one of their vacations. Keeping these things apart, Divyanka was last seen in the popular show Yeh Hai Mohabbatein in which she was paired up opposite . Their on-screen chemistry was one of the main reasons behind the show’s popularity that was helmed by Ekta Kapoor. Divyanka received a lot of praise for the portrayal of the role of a modern Indian housewife, Dr. Ishita Bhalla. Well, fans of the actress still prefer to call her Ishimaa! Interestingly, her husband Vivek Dahiya also played a pivotal role in the show and was a part of it for a brief period. Vivek’s last show was Brahmarakshas in which he was paired up opposite Karishma Tanna. As for Divyanka, she made her digital debut last year in a popular web series in which she featured alongside Rajiv Khandelwal. Talking about Vivek, he will also be following Divyanka’s footsteps soon.

