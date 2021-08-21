Vivian Dsena and Drashti Dhami to reunite for Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon season 2?

With numerous popular TV shows returning on screen with the second seasons, there are strong speculations about the popular show Madhubala Ek Ishq Ek Junoon coming back. The romantic chemistry of and was highly loved by the audience and the show had a massive fan following. As per sources, it will be a mini-series of 25 episodes and will be launched next.

As per the sources of Telly Chakkar, “The production house is in conversation with Vivian and Drashti. Talks have reached an advanced stage and monies are being discussed. It will be a new story, but with a filmy backdrop like the original edition. We plan to go on floors in December and the show will launch in the first quarter of next year. It will be a 25-episode series.”

There were rumours about the leads having a lot of differences during the shoot of the season one of the show. They were often stories surfacing about their fights on sets.

Drashti shared in an interview, “That was a fun show done a while ago. But today, if a good script comes my way, I will be happy to take it up. My equation with Vivian is good. We never had any personal clashes, and also shared amazing on-screen chemistry. He is a fab guy. Every time I fell ill on the set, he took care of me. We probably had a bad phase because of circumstances. It’s not that we don’t talk if we bump into each other. The only thing I will keep in mind if and when I work with him again is keeping a good professional rapport.”