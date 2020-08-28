0
0
0
×
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp
Save
  1. Home
  2. tv

Vivian Dsena CALLS OUT 'fake' Twitter account duping people in his name: I have no connection with them

Vivian Dsena, who was last seen in show Shakti -Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, recently took busted a 'fake' Twitter handle running under his name, and clarified with fans about his official account.
7878 reads Mumbai
0
0
0
Save
Vivian Dsena CALLS OUT 'fake' Twitter account duping people in his name: I have no connection with themVivian Dsena CALLS OUT 'fake' Twitter account duping people in his name: I have no connection with them

Vivian Dsena is one of the most adored and talented actors in the Indian Television industry. The actor was last seen playing the role of Harman Singh in popular show Shakti -Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. However, after being a part of Shakti for three years, Vivian bid adieu to the show, leaving fans disheartened. While Vivian has been away from the small screen for quite some time, he ensures to interact with his fans through his social media handles. He might not be too active, but he drops surprises for fans now and then. 

Recently, Vivian took to his official Twitter account to bust a 'fake' account running in his name. He called out the imposter and clarified that the 'fake' handle is duping people and his fans in his name. He also cleared that he has no connection with such fake people, and asked fans to be aware of such imposters. He also revealed that this fake account was brought to his notice by some of his team members. The handsome hunk mentioned his official social media handles, Twitter and Instagram, and urged people to stay safe not only from the COVID-19 pandemic but also such 'false' social media handles. 

Take a look at Vivian's tweets here: 

Well, this is not the first time that a well-known celebrity has had to deal with imposters, but this time Vivian was at the receiving end, and he was quick to take action and clarify with his fans. Meanwhile, rumours are abuzz that Vivian might be seen in Salman Khan hosted Bigg Boss 2020. However, no confirmations have been made regarding his participation in season 14 of the controversial season. 

Fans of Vivian Dsena have been yearning to see him back on TV and are waiting for him to reveal details about his upcoming project. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below. 

ALSO READ: Vivian Dsena urges people to leave their cameras home while helping the poor amidst the COVID 19 pandemic

Credits :Twitter

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput never did hard drugs; Rhea was giving it to him: Lawyer’s SHOCKING allegation
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered; Sandeep Ssingh involved, has Dubai connection: Surjeet Singh
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s blood test to Homicide angle
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All you need to know about Rhea Chakraborty’s Drug chat
From CBI revisiting Waterstone resort where SSR and Rhea stayed to questioning Showik Chakraborty
Masaba & Neena Gupta on divorce, single parenting, marriage, battling social judgements
Questioning of house staff to Chartered Accountants of both Rhea & late Sushant Singh Rajput being questioned
Shivangi Joshi and Mohsin Khan on Baarish, playing Kaira, friendship, memes, and YRKKH
All you need to know about the controversies around Gunjan Saxena: The Kargil Girl
Sushant Singh Rajput Case: CBI visits resort SSR lived to questioning Siddharth Pithani and cook
Sushant Singh Rajput’s Case: CBI Team’s latest update to AIIMS conducting autopsy

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement