Vivian Dsena CALLS OUT 'fake' Twitter account duping people in his name: I have no connection with them

Vivian Dsena, who was last seen in show Shakti -Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, recently took busted a 'fake' Twitter handle running under his name, and clarified with fans about his official account.

is one of the most adored and talented actors in the Indian Television industry. The actor was last seen playing the role of Harman Singh in popular show Shakti -Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. However, after being a part of Shakti for three years, Vivian bid adieu to the show, leaving fans disheartened. While Vivian has been away from the small screen for quite some time, he ensures to interact with his fans through his social media handles. He might not be too active, but he drops surprises for fans now and then.

Recently, Vivian took to his official Twitter account to bust a 'fake' account running in his name. He called out the imposter and clarified that the 'fake' handle is duping people and his fans in his name. He also cleared that he has no connection with such fake people, and asked fans to be aware of such imposters. He also revealed that this fake account was brought to his notice by some of his team members. The handsome hunk mentioned his official social media handles, Twitter and Instagram, and urged people to stay safe not only from the COVID-19 pandemic but also such 'false' social media handles.

Take a look at Vivian's tweets here:

Hi guys hope u are all Healthy n safe.

I got to know from my team about the fake account @viviandsen23 that has been claiming to be me or to be a friend of mine & manipulating my fans

I have no connection with any of these fake people& @VivianDsena01 my only account on Twitter. — Vivian Dsena (@VivianDsena01) August 26, 2020

My Only n Official Social Media Account are these Twitter - @VivianDsena01 Instagram - https://t.co/jZLdu4IfQa Stay Safe from the Panademic and

Fake Accounts especially — Vivian Dsena (@VivianDsena01) August 26, 2020

Well, this is not the first time that a well-known celebrity has had to deal with imposters, but this time Vivian was at the receiving end, and he was quick to take action and clarify with his fans. Meanwhile, rumours are abuzz that Vivian might be seen in hosted Bigg Boss 2020. However, no confirmations have been made regarding his participation in season 14 of the controversial season.

Fans of Vivian Dsena have been yearning to see him back on TV and are waiting for him to reveal details about his upcoming project. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

