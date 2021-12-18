Is Vivian Dsena dating an NRI woman? Find out

Popular television actor Vivian Dsena has been part of numerous shows. He enjoys a massive fan following on social media. He is gaining a lot of attention for his present negative role of a headstrong man, who is obsessed with a girl in Sirf Tum. Talking about his personal life, the actor was previously married to Vahbiz Dorabjee, but they have gone separate ways now. As per reports, the actor is presently dating an NRI woman and may get married soon.

According to ETimes sources, “Vivian has been through a lot in the past few years. He was averse to love and wasn’t thinking of marriage. However, the girl has stood by him like a rock through it all. Their compatibility and respect for each other make their relationship strong. He has introduced her to his family and they are very happy with his decision to move on in life and start afresh.”

For the unversed, the actor had tied the knot with his Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani co-actor, Vahbiz in 2013. However, differences cropped up between them and the two filed for divorce in 2016.

On the work front, Vivian returned to the small screen two years after he left Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki. Talking about waiting for the right project to come his way, he admitted that sitting home while waiting for a good project to materialise was difficult task. In an interview with BT, he had said, “Most of us were sitting at home for almost a year due to the pandemic. That can be frustrating for any human being because we are created in a way that we have a social life, too. But one has to get a grip and move ahead.”



