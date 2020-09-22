Vivian Dsena on drug addiction: Why can't we find out the drug peddlers & destroy the system totally?

Vivian Dsena opens up on what he feels about the drug addiction debate going around. He mentioned that any kind of addiction is injurious to health. Read.

is considered one of the most popular stars on Indian television. The actor is known for his style and has been a part of several hit shows including Madhuala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoor, Pyaar Ke Yeh Ek Kahaani, Shakti among others. He is known for his candour and is a recluse according to industry standard. In an interview with Hindustan Times, Vivian spoke about the entire buzz around drug nexuses in showbiz industry.

He pointed that addiction in general is extremely injurious to health and that the drug peddlers must be identified and the system must be destroyed. “Drug consumption is definitely a deadly addiction and one should not encourage that. Why can’t we find out the drug peddlers of our society and destroy the system totally? Drug addiction is also something which starts with loneliness and failure. Regular consumption of drugs gives you a false sense of happiness,” he said in a statement.

Vivian also opened up on favouritism and nepotism debate and mentioned how he likes to focus on the positives rather than worrying and wasting energy on negativity. The actor also reiterated that for him, mediums don't matter and that he has always been someone who has never paid heeds to film offers as the demarcation doesn't exist in his dictionary.

Vivian is currently on a sabbatical from work as he is spending time with himself and family during the lockdown phase.

Credits :Hindustan Times

