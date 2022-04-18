Vivian Dsena finds love again; To marry former journalist Nouran Aly from Egypt

Vivian Dsena has found love once again as he recently confirmed his relationship with Nouran Aly, a former journalist from Egypt. The actor also revealed that he will be tying the knot with her soon. The duo has been dating each other for a long time now. The Shakti- Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor also said that he is not a social person, and there are possibilities that he may likely not even announce his wedding on social media.

Vivian said that he is looking forward to settling down with Nouran. He told Bombay Times that the first time they spoke was for an interview. He said that his to-be-wife had contacted him for an interview and he made her wait for almost 3 months before giving his nod to it. However, later, Vivian's management called Nouran to Mumbai for work and it was the first time they met each other. He added, "We started off as friends but fell in love quickly. I think it took me only a month to realise that I was in love with her.”

Further, he said that Nouran does not want to be in the limelight and she wants to lead a normal wife as a housewife. Vivian also revealed that his ladylove took the decision to quit her job. He stated that Nouran was standing as a pillar of support for him during the rough patch in his personal life.

He was earlier married to TV actress Vahbiz Dorabjee, who he had met on the sets of the show, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani. The two got married in 2013 and filed for divorce in 2016. Their divorce was finalised in 2021.

