Vivian Dsena on getting divorce with Vahbiz Dorabjee after 4 yrs: My relationship has reached its conclusion

Popular television actors Vivian Dsena and Vahbiz Dorabjee had filed for divorce in 2017 and after a long impending period, the couple is finally divorced now. Their divorce came through on December 18. The two fell in love during the shoot of their TV show, Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, and got married in 2013. However, differences cropped up between them a few years later and they filed for divorce in 2017. The case went on for four years, but now they two have decided to amicably settle matter and move ahead in life.

The couple issued a joint statement, in which they said, “It is with hearts full of sadness that we announce that we have legally separated and are now divorced. We have been working hard, for well over a few years, to see what might have been possible between us and we have come to the conclusion that we would like to continue our life journeys separately. It is a mutual decision and there is no need to choose sides or denounce one another and argue over who is to blame and the reasons for our separation. We ask our fans for their understanding. We have conducted our relationship privately and it is difficult for us to discuss details of our personal life. I hope we are able to continue doing our work in the same manner with the love and support of all our fans. We hope to repay all the love and support that we have been showered with in the past many years through greater and better projects in the future. In the future, we hope to enjoy the same love and warmth received from our fans and admirers that we did in the past.”

Vivian Dsena shared with Etimes TV, “My relationship with Vahbiz has reached its conclusion. We have decided to close this chapter for good. Every end marks a new beginning and I hope it does for both of us well. We wish peace and prosperity for each other.”

Vahbiz also shared, “Vivian and I have amicably chosen to separate. It’s a closed chapter now. A new life filled with happiness and peace awaits both of us and I wish him all the best.”



