Vivian Dsena OPENS UP on his upcoming shows: Fans call me king of romance but I want to experiment with roles

Vivian Dsena, who was last seen as Harman Singh in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, recently revealed about his upcoming projects, the kind of roles he wants to play onscreen, his future plans and more.

is one of the finest actors we have in the Indian Television industry, and there's no doubt about the fact. He has shown his versatility, by portraying different shades in his shows. Whether it was playing an evil vampire in Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani or playing a romantic hero in Madhubala - Ek Ishq Ek Junoon, Vivian has proved that he can play positive as well as negative roles with utter perfection. And maybe it is the actor's idea of not playing similar characters onscreen that has made him a 'fan favourite.'

In a recent chat with the Times India, Vivian revealed that he does not want to stick to playing similar characters onscreen, but he rather wishes to explore and experiment as much as he can. He said that he wants his next character to be different from the last one that he played, and that is the whole idea. He revealed that once a senior person from the entertainment industry told him that his shows become a hit because he does not do the same thing, and brings freshness with each role. He said that in his career of 12 years until now, he played different characters and his formula is to give his fans variety.

The actor was last seen in 'Shakti - Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki' opposite Ribina Dilaik. Ask him about the competitiveness on the small screen and Vivian says that he is his own competition. He shared when people ask me if any other actor is his competition, he always says that he is competing with himself. He does not consider himself a perfectionist in any area or field. In fact, his fans call him the 'king of romance', but he does not want such things to get into his head. However, he also reveals that it has happened once in his life, and he does not want it to happen again. The handsome hunk says that he just wants to learn new things every day and grow as an actor, and every character that he plays teaches him something different.

When quipped about his upcoming project and when viewers will get to see his magic onscreen again, Vivian revealed that he has a lot of offers coming his way. However, he has not signed anything yet. Just like he mentioned he doesn't want to play similar characters. He wishes to take up something that is different from what he has already done. He would sign anything only if the character appeals to him.

