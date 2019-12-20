Vivian Dsena is proud of THIS scene from Drashti Dhami co starrer Madhubala; Find Out

Vivian Dsena, during his Twitter chat, spoke about one scene he is proud of, and here's what he said. Find out.

and are both fabulous actors, and time and again, the two have proven their acting prowess with the variety of shows they have been a part of. Vivian and Drashti have been on the block for a really long time now, and they have both established themselves as the finest actors that the television industry has got. Even now, they continue to do great work and receive love from their fans.

Last night, during a Twitter chat, Vivian sure obliged many of his fans. Right from talking about work to what he wants to do next, and a lot more, he got chatty and fans couldn't believe their stars given how he isn't someone who is very social. One of the fans asked the actor about a scene that he is proud of as far as acting is concerned, and to this, he went on to reply Madhubala's scene during the pheras and well, fans would know that it was great indeed.

Check out Vivian Dsena's tweet here:

One particular scene you're proud of acting wise #ASKVD — Viv please be my santa (@Smrithirishabh) December 19, 2019

Madhubala 4 Pheras Scene — Vivian Dsena (@VivianDsena01) December 19, 2019

(ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Vivian Dsena FINALLY opens up on exiting from Shakti Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki, social media, Bigg Boss)

On the work front, Vivian was last seen in Shakti...Astitiva Ke Ehsaas Kii, and the actor has been loved for his role in the same. Drashti, on the other hand, was last seen in Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, and both of them are yet to announce their next projects.

Credits :Twitter

Read More