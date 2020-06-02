Vivian Dsena REVEALS if he will want to be a part of Madhubala season two or not

Vivian Dsena recently revealed if he will be interested in being a part of season two of Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Here's what he has to say.

When one talks about , the first thing that comes to mind is, Madhubala: Ek Ishq Ek Junoon. Yes, we think of his character RK from the show and his scintillating chemistry opposite Madhubala aka . Vivian and Drashti essayed their characters with such perfection that even today many recognize them as RK and Madhu. Well, it's the biggest compliment for any actor to be recognized by their roles, as it proves that they have left an impact on the viewer's mind with their performance, and Vivian and Drashti certainly have.

Recently on May 28 (2020), the popular show completed 8 years in the Telly world. While the show ran successfully for two years, it has created a mark that cannot be replaced. With Madhubala, Vivian rose to instant fame and his fans still remember him RK. In a recent conversation with the Times of India, Vivian opened up about the response he got from the viewers and the love that he has been receiving from them since then. He said that he feels overwhelmed that his fans still remember the show, even though it has been long since it went off-air. He feels that while many shows are forgotten immediately in the competitive space, it is the fans who have made ‘Madhubala’ historic. The actor thanked them for their support and hoped they would continue the same.

When asked if he will want to be a part of Madhubala season 2, if it ever comes up, Vivian had a clear answer. The handsome hunk said that he would consider taking up the show, if season two is planned and if he is offered to play the character again. He stated, 'If a season two is planned and offered to me, I will definitely consider it.' He further added that RK has made a huge difference in his career, and the character will remain special to him forever.

Credits :Times of India

