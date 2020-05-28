Vivian Dsena says 'Madhubala was the highlight of my career' as the Drashti Dhami co starrer clocks in 8 years

Vivian Dsena sure has a little something to say about Madhubala clocking in 8 long years and well, fans might agree to him.

and 's Madhubala is definitely one of the most loved television shows and it continues to be one given the chemistry they shared and the vibe of the show. It saw Drashti take on the role of Madhu while Vivian played Rishabh aka RK. Both of their characters were worlds apart but when their worlds collided, something big came out of it and that is what the journey of these two traced on screen. Fans continue to root for this on-screen couple even after all these years since the show first aired.

Today, as it clocks in 8 years, Vivian went on to talk about how it brought a change in his career. He said, "Madhubala...' was the highlight of my career. I think that's one show which changed my career graph completely. It gave me whatever I expected from my career and from my self. It changed my career, my name and everything professionally 360 degrees for me. I had given my heart, body, mind and soul to the character of RK. I am grateful to my audiences for unconditional love."

Meanwhile, Drashti also shared the poster of the show on her social media and wrote '8 years' with the heart emoji. The show won hearts not just in India but also overseas as dubbed versions were super popular among fans. Currently, both Vivian and Drashti have been away from the screens for a while now and one look at this poster sure makes fans root for this on-screen duo all over again, given the chemistry and the epic performances they managed with this one.

ALSO READ: Drashti Dhami shares a poster of Madhubala with Vivian Dsena as the show completes 8 years; See Pic

Credits :Pinkvilla

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×