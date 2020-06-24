  1. Home
Vivian Dsena & Sukirti Kandpal starrer Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani to return with season 2? The actress clarifies

Recently media reports were doing rounds that Vivian Dsena and Sukirti Kandpal's supernatural thriller show Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani is all set to make a comeback with a second season. However, the now the actress has reacted to the news and here's what she has to say about it.
Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, a show that brought came as a breath of fresh air on Indian Television amid saas-bahu dramas. The supernatural thriller introduced TV viewers to the world of vampires. Starring Vivian Dsena (Abhay Raichand) and Sukirti Kandpal (Piya) the show aired in 2010. What happens when a 200-year-old vampire falls in love with an orphan? Abhay and Piya's love story was completely different and unique. Slowly and steadily the show developed a strong connection with the audience and went on to become one of the most-loved during its time. 

It's been almost a decade now since Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani aired, but it still holds a special space in the hearts of the audience, especially fans of Vivian Dsena, who loved him in his dark avatar. Recently, a report in a leading entertainment portal revealed that the show is all set to come back with season two. Yes, it was stated that Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani 2 will soon return to the TV screens to entertain the viewers. The report stated that sources revealed that the show will return with an installment of the season. Not only it also mentioned that the promo of the second season of the show might be released by August end. This news spread like wildfire and everyone was excited to watch Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani season 2. 

The report also caught the attention of the lead actress Sukirti Kandpal, who has reacted to it. In a chat with Aaj Tak, the beautiful actress rubbished the news of the second season of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani, and revealed that even she was surprised to read the news at first. She shared that even she read an article recently stating that the season 2 of Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani is all set to release soon, however, she confirmed that the news is wrong and fake. She revealed that she has not spoken to anyone about  Pyaar Kii Ye Ek Kahaani 2. She added that he news has been just spread without any factual information. 

Further, Sukirti added that even if season 2 of the show is coming, then it may have a new cast. She revealed that she also spoke to Priya Waal, who used to play the role of her sister Misha on the show. The two actresses had a big laugh on the show making a comeback with them as the cast, and they only don't know about it. 

Talking about the show, it also featured The show also starred Rithvik Dhanjani, Kishwer Merchantt Rai, Priya Wal, Madhura Naik, Vahhbiz Dorabjee, Suyyash Rai among others in pivotal roles. 

Credits :Tellychakkar / Aaj Tak

