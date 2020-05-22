Vivian Dsena urges people to leave their cameras home while helping the poor amidst the COVID 19 pandemic

Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor Vivian Dsena shared a strong message on his Instagram handle about people who are helping the needy amidst the Coronavirus outbreak. Take a look.

The Coronavirus pandemic and its unrelenting spread, has thrown the livelihoods of millions of people into a chaotic twister. Daily wagers, footpath vendors, migrant labourers, and many others have all had their only source of income snuffed out by the nationwide lockdown. With the loss of work, everything is scattered and many don't have food, clothing, and shelter. COVID-19 crisis is one that has not been faced by any country in recent decades in terms of its potential economic and social impacts.

To help them stay afloat, and provide them some relief, many volunteers have stepped in and are doing their bit in multiple ways. From providing food to giving them a place to live to taking care of their medical needs, many have been contributing to help those in need. Whether it is actors, sports personalities, celebrities, or even the common man, each one is doing whatever they can to aid the needy in these times of distress. However, with this good gesture, many are even posting videos and pictures of helping the poor on social media to gain some attention.

While in the past actor Jay Bhanushali, his wife Mahhi Vij, and Adaa Khan have spoken against making publicity out of someone’s helplessness, another actor has joined the league. And it is none other than Madhubala actor . yes, Vivian has also took a stand against the idea of filming when one is helping someone.

The handsome actor took to his Instagram handle to share a strong message with the people about helping others and not showing off. He urged people to not carry their cameras to make videos or take photos when they are distributing food, essentials or simply helping anyone in dire need during these challenging times. He shared a post that read, 'When helping the poor, leave the camera at home.' In the picture, a poor kid is also seen joining his hands, and this adds to the intensity of what wrong some people are doing while trying to do good.

Take a look at Vivian's post here:

Talking about Vivian, he was last seen in Shakti: Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki where he played the role of Harman Singh opposite Rubina Dilaik. However, he later quit the show. What are your thoughts on the same? Let us know in the comment section below.

