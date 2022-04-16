VJ Cyrus Sahukar gets married to his longtime GF Vaishali Malahara; See photos

VJ, host, and actor Cyrus Sahukar got married to her longtime girlfriend Vaishali Malahara. They had a beautiful wedding in Alibaug in the presence of close friends and family members. The wedding was attended by Shruti Seth, Mini Mathur, Devraj Sanyal, and others. The wedding festivities were celebrated with the great pomp and show. After they got married, their friends flooded social media with inside photos.

In the photos, Cyrus can be seen wearing a white sherwani with a pink turban. He looked absolutely handsome on his big day. Bride Vaishali chose a beautiful red lehenga and looked oh-so-dreamy in the photos. In a picture, the bride and groom can also be seen sitting holding hands of each other. Shruti Seth also shared a glimpse of Baraat as she was from ‘Ladkewalo ki side’. After looking at the photos and video, it is no denying that everybody enjoyed throughout the ceremony.

See photos here:

Back in 2016, the actor confirmed his relationship during an interview with Miss Malini. Cyrus had revealed that he met Vaishali in Mumbai. He had said, “Yes, she is my girlfriend. Her name is Vaishali Malahara. We met in Mumbai and ours is a pure vegetarian vs a non- vegetarian’s story. Haha!” At that time, he also said, “No wedding as of now but hopefully soon.” After dating for over six years, lovebirds Cyrus and Vaishali decided to embark on their new journey as husband and wife.

Pinkvilla team wishes a happy life to the newlywed couple.

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan hails Soha Ali Khan’s Kaun Banegi Shikharwati; Calls it a ‘super fun show’