Krushna Abhishek is ‘missing all the madness’ from The Kapil Sharma Show, shares a clip; Tiger Shroff reacts

Krushna Abhishek shared an old clip from the show where he is impersonating Jackie Shroff. Tiger Shroff reacted in the comment section. Read further to know more.

One of the most successful intellectual properties on Television and the biggest Hindi language talk show in India, ‘The Kapil Sharma Show’ went off-air temporarily in February. Kapil Sharma did not specify the motivation to put a halt on the TRP train and cited personal reasons as the cause. Nearly every week, A-List celebrities walk up on the show to promote their upcoming feature films and certain actors like and have appeared multiple times on the platform. Recently, one of the actor-comedian in the show Krushna Abhishek shared an old clip while ‘missing all the madness on the show’.

In the clip, Anil Kapoor has arrived as the guest and Krushna decides to impersonate his longtime friend and co-star Jackie Shroff. Both the audience and Anil could be seen enjoying Krushna’s act thoroughly and laughing off their chairs. Sharing the clip, Krushna wrote, “We all r crazy missing all the madness on the show can't wait all to get well and come bk soon to entertain all of u God heal the world.” Action superstar Tiger Shroff commented rather positively on the video seeing a great impersonation of his father and wrote ‘Outstanding’ with emojis hailing Krushna’s performance.

Take a look at the post:

Allegedly The Kapil Sharma Show might be returning soon as Kapil earlier posted about looking for fresh writers and actors for the show. The production house had also announced in March about scouting new talent. There is no confirmation yet about the exact release date. The popular show stars Krushna Abhishek, Kiku Sharda, Bharti Singh, Sumona Chakravarti, Chandan Prabhakar, and Archana Puran Singh in the team.

