VOTE NOW: Do you think Bigg Boss OTT’s Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba deserved to be eliminated?

The recent weekend ka vaar episode was full of entertainment and excitement as the episode was graced by the cast of ‘Candy’ Rohit Roy and gorgeous Richa Chaddha. There was also a special appearance of Bigg Boss 14 winner Rubina Dilaik and contestant Nikki Tamboli. The contestants of the show had loads of fun and entertainment with the tasks they performed in the show. The contestants that got eliminated on Sunday are Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba.

In the previous week Akshara Singh, Millind Gaba, and Divya Agarwal were nominated for elimination. On the Sunday episode host, revealed the name of eliminated contestant Millind Gaba, and then he added a twist saying that there will be two eliminations. This came as a huge shock for everyone. Then he shared that the next contestant to be revealed was Akshara Singh.

Throwing light on the performance of these two over the week, the captaincy task was canceled due to fights. Millind Gaba was very upset and he decided to walk out of the house, but anyhow he was calmed and brought back in. Akshara Singh came to the limelight in the past few episodes, where Pratik Sehajpal accuses her of bitching about him. She told Neha during the clock task, that she was a backstabber. This lead to further fights between Akshara, Neha, and Pratik. But it seems the audience did not like the connections Akshara Singh and Millind Gaba.