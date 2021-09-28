VOTE NOW: Karan Johar or Salman Khan; Who is your favourite Bigg Boss host?

Bigg Boss has been one of the most entertaining television shows. Till now 14 seasons have been aired and the new season 15 is all set to start. The controversial show will start on October 2. However, the final contestants' list is yet to be announced. But some have confirmed their participation, while others have denied it. , Neha Marda, Ankita Lokhande have denied taking part in the show. Well, this year, the digital version of the show was also started as Bigg Boss OTT.

The digital version was hosted by Karan Johar and the television version will be hosted by Bollywood actor Salman Khan. He has been hosting for a long time and fans also love him. However, the trailers are out and this time it is a jungle theme. In the video, it is shared that before entering the house, the contestants will have to stay in a jungle-like setup. It seems like some will be eliminated at that stage and will not make it to the house. Pratik Sehajpal from Bigg Boss OTT is the only confirmed contestant till now.

Colors TV had dropped a new promo on its social media handles and gave insights about a few contestants. A brand-new promo video showed only a little glimpse of each contestant and did not reveal their faces. In the promo, a voice-over can be heard saying, "Bigg Boss ke iss jungle mein bade hi vichitra praani aane wale hain. Ek khatron se khelne wali haseena, ek haseenaon ka chaheeta superstar, ek TV ka shaktimaan shikaari, ek gaati koyel.”

