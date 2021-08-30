VOTE NOW: Was Bigg Boss OTT's Zeeshan Khan's mid week elimination justified?

The previous week of the Bigg Boss OTT house was full of drama and action with the massive fights between contestants in the captaincy task. In the weekend episode, the connections that were under nomination were Akshara Singh-Millind Gaba, Neha Bhasin-Pratik Sehajpal, and Nishant Bhat- Moose Jattana. The host informed everyone that there will be no elimination, marking all three connections safe.

The decision was taken due to the sudden elimination of the contestant and Boss Man Zeeshan Khan from the house. The decision was taken due to an aggressive fight between the contestants Pratik Sehajpal and Zeeshan Khan. During a task, Pratik decided to protest against it and was seen breaking the red flags. This led to fighting between him and Zeeshan, result in physical injuries. The task was dissolved and due to breaking house rules, Zeeshan was asked to leave the house with immediate effect.

The Kundli Bhagya actor has shared pictures of the bruises he got in the fight as he stated that the fight was not one-sided. Numerous celebrities and previous Bigg Boss contestants like Tina Datta, Varun Sood, and Gauahar Khan have come out in support of the actor as they feel the elimination was unfair. Zeeshan also spoke about his elimination with india.com, “Mere fair ya unfair bolne se kya faraq padta hai. Life hi jab unfair hoti hai toh game ka toh kya hi! Reality show hai, audience 24*7 sab dekh rahi hai, I think woh better bata payegi aapko. Agar woh kehte hai ke yeh fair tha, toh fair tha, agar woh kehte hai ke unfair tha, toh unfair tha, main yeh poori cheez audience par chhod deta hoon.”