VOTE: Which contestant’s elimination in Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 you think is the most unfair?

The stunt reality show Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 is among the most popular shows on television screens. There have been numerous evictions over the past few weeks, among which some of them came as a huge shock for the audience. The most recent elimination in the show was of Anushka Sen. Prior to her, there have been numerous other eliminations including Mahekk Chahal, Aastha Gill, Nikki Tamboli, and Sourabh Jain.

The first eviction of the show was of Nikki Tamboli as she aborted several tasks before even attempting them. But she was brought back in the game in a later episode of the show. She was paired with Vishal Aditya Singh in the elimination task. While they completed the task, Abhinav Shukla and Rahul Vaidya won the task by 10 seconds difference. Sourabh was the second contestant to be evicted from the show as nominated him for the elimination task, even though he had performed well in the task.

The next elimination was of Aastha Gill, who was given a water task. Her name was given by Shweta Tiwari, despite knowing that Aastha is a non-swimmer. She was pitted against two swimmers and was seen struggling in the task, which led to her elimination. Netizens slammed Shweta Tiwari for this decision. In the last elimination task, Anushka Sen and Mahekk had to go inside a dark room filled with birds, snakes, alligators, and other creepy crawlies for collecting a box having keys. Anushka got scared but completed the task somehow, but Mahekk aborted the task midway as she was scared of birds.

The recent elimination in the show was of actress Anushka Sen. The elimination stunt was performed by Anushka, Varun, and Arjun. While Varun and Arjun managed to save themselves, Anushka could not, hence she got eliminated.

With numerous eliminations in the show till now, we have conducted a poll to determine whose eviction did you feel was unfair.



Also read-Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, 29 August 2021, Written Update: Anushka Sen gets eliminated from the show