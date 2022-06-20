Waah Bhai Waah: Shailesh Lodha shares the first promo of his upcoming poetical show

Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most-watched and longest-running sitcoms on television. The show and the characters in it have made a special space for themselves in the hearts of the audiences, which is undoubtedly irreplaceable. Recently, it was reported that Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actor Shailesh Lodha who essays Taarak Mehta in the show, has quit the series to explore new opportunities. However, it was also said that Shailesh will soon turn into a host for a new show titled 'Waah Bhai Waah’. Now, the actor has finally shared the first promo of his upcoming show on his social media handle.

Shailesh took to his Instagram handle and sharing the promo he captioned, "Maa Saraswati aur Baala Sati maa ke aasheesh ne Hindi kavita ka manch diya....Jeevan mein jo kuch bhi bana kavita ke manch se bana....Hindi kavita ka putr hone ke naate, kavita se kisi bhi roop mein sambandh hona mere liye na keval santushti balki nishtha ka vishay hai....behad vinamrata ke saath aaj raat 9 baje se har raat prastut hai kavitaon aur shaayaree ka ek vishesh show. "Waah Bhai Waah" ...shemaaroo TV aur Voot par.....aap sabhee ke aashirvaad aur sneh ka aakaankshee hoon."

Click here to watch the promo of Waah Bhai Waah

Earlier, in a chat with Etimes, Shailesh spoke about his upcoming show, he said, "I am exhilarated to be a part of the latest original, 'Waah Bhai Waah'. Being a poet myself, this format is very close to my heart, and I am grateful that the channel has decided to come up with a show like this to promote the poets from our country and their talent. I am sure that the audiences will love the show and leave them ecstatic."

About Waah Bhai Waah:

The content of 'Waah Bhai Waah' offers the audience a series of fun-filled satire, poetry recitation and more with the aim to combine poetry and comedy. The show will give a platform to all upcoming and talented poets to showcase their talents and entertain the public. Poets from across India are said to be a part of it. The show will air every day on Shemaaroo TV and Voot at 9 pm.

