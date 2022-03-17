Wagle Ki Duniya completes 300 episodes: Sumeet Raghvan and Pariva Pranati get nostalgic

For the actors of 'Wagle Ki Duniya', it turned out to be a momentous moment as their show has completed 300 episodes.

Actor Sumeet Raghavan, who essays the role of Rajesh Wagle says: "'Wagle Ki Duniya' salutes our everyday heroes and how we can make our ordinary lives extraordinary by keeping our integrity intact and choosing to be positive. I enjoy playing Rajesh because I relate to his plight, and I have faced similar situations in my family so there has been a lot of learning on the way."

"I have laughed and cried with Rajesh, and it was a blessing to have such an amazing ensemble of actors around. This occasion is a great feat and it is only the beginning of many such celebrations," he adds.

On the other hand Pariva Pranati says that she loves the relatable story of 'Wagle Ki Duniya'.

"What I love the most about 'Wagle Ki Duniya' is how the show makes it so easy for the audience to relate with and keeps everything real. The issues that the show reflects on, need to be spoken about and such representation makes it easier for a lot of people to inculcate good values and practice them in their everyday life."

On talking about her character, she shares: "Vandana Wagle is a boss lady and the way she manages the household, the kids and her passion is commendable. She compliments Rajesh in every way and it is synonymous to all the new age couples who are navigating through life hand in hand. I am very happy that the show completed 300 episodes and this is just the start. "

'Wagle Ki Duniya' airs on Sony SAB.

