Wagle Ki Duniya ‘Guru Purnima’ special: Sumeet Raghavan and Chinmayee Salvi share their views

The show Wagle Ki Duniya is one of the most loved shows on the television screens. It has garnered a wide audience with its engaging content and excellent acting of the cast. The upcoming episode of the show will be focusing on Guru Purnima. It will be seen that Rajesh Waghle will get a major shock with the statement of his daughter.

Talking about the upcoming episode related to Guru Purnima, Sumeet Raghavan who plays the role of Rajesh Wagle said, “Guru Purnima is a special day as we get a chance to thank our teachers, the people who taught us various things in our life. I am glad to be celebrating Guru Purnima this year on-screen as well. The upcoming track will be interesting for the viewers to watch how Rajesh tries to teach his daughter, Sakhi, the importance of Guru Purnima which will in turn help her change her opinion of her father that she had in mind. It is rare to see such heart-warming moments on-screen, I am sure the audience will enjoy watching the episode."

Chinmayee Salvi aka Sakhi Wagle in the show, she said, "This Guru Purnima, I would like to thank all those who have helped me grow in life, especially my father as I believe every daughter considers her father to be her first teacher and hero. In the upcoming episode, on Guru Purnima, Sakhi happens to choose Vivaan as her Guru and guide. On hearing the decision, Rajesh feels hurt and offended. Further, this track will showcase to the viewers the importance of a Guru in one's life and much more. Stay tuned and keep showering your love and appreciation on us."

As per the plot of the show, the Waghle family pays respect to Sai Baba and Rajesh tries to explain to his children about the importance of guru in life. His daughter Sakhi shares that that she does not consider her father as her guru but for her friend Vivaan (Namit Shah), as he has always stayed by her in all her difficult times. This makes Rajesh restless and he starts getting hiccups.

He will be unable to face the fact that Sakhi did not choose him and Sakhi also shares that she will be touching Vivaan’s feet as her guru. Now we will be seeing in future episode what Rajesh will do to change Sakhi’s mind.

