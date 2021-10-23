Wagle Ki Duniya's Sumeet Raghavan & other stars shares their views on 100th birth anniversary of RK Laxman

It was 100th birth anniversary of the ace cartoonist and Indian writer RK Laxman recently. On his birth anniversary, the actors of the popular show Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey shared the views on the impact of the work of RK Laxman in their lives.

Sumeet Raghavan, who plays the role of Rajesh in Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey, said, “RK Laxman was introduced to me through the newspaper ‘The Common Man.’ It held a very special place in my heart, and we could identify with it. It used to be topical and focused on the social, political, economic stages of the country. The ‘Common Man’ was the most important factor in Wagle Ki Duniya because Srinivas Wagle was the quintessential Common Man created by Mr RK Laxam. So, having read about ‘The Common Man’ and now having an opportunity to perform in Wagle Ki Duniya makes me feel my life has come full circle”.

He further said, “It’s such a proud moment that I am associated with Sony SAB’s Wagle Ki Duniya, and I am the face of the new Wagle generation. I could never meet ‘Laxman Saab’; however, I feel blessed to be working on this project, and I am sure he has showered his blessings to all of us. I would like to thank my producers JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia, and their writers for bringing this back to television. I thank my lovely audience, who have been loving each and every episode of Wagle Ki Duniya. Keep on showering your love and your blessings. This year being the centenary year of Laxman Saab, I think this is the biggest tribute that we could give to the great man with Wagle Ki Duniya - Nayi Peedhi Naye Kissey.”

Bharati Achrekar, who plays Radhika, said, “I feel delighted to be able to depict the stories of RK Laxman on television as I have done it during 88-90s. I feel grateful to have bagged this opportunity again as I never thought that this story would come back on television. I connected with this show because Aatish Kapadia, the show’s writer, has kept the essence of the show the same and has not experimented with its core messaging which is around the struggles in the life of a common man. Performing stories of RK Laxman on-screen is a blessing for everyone and meeting him was a dream come true moment for me”.

She said, “Every story session that we used to have at Durga Khote production house was once in a lifetime experience since RK Laxman used to narrate the story to us and enact the characters in front of us for our better understanding. He was such a fantastic actor. I run out of words while I try to praise his work or pay tribute to him, I would just like to say that it is his story and has the same essence, so people should definitely watch our show, Wagle Ki Duniya since it’s every episode has a special message and take-away for our viewers.”

Aanjjan Srivastav who people fondly know for his eccentric portrayal of Srinivas Wagle in Wagle Ki Duniya also shared his view, “Receiving the opportunity to explore and perform the stories of RK Laxman on-screen has been beyond a blessing for me. Never thought I would meet him, courtesy: Late Kundan Shah. It was truly a dream to meet and experience the personality RK Laxman. Our meetings used to be so straight, power packed with details on nuances of the common man of this country, yet delightful and fruitful, the way he used to enact and narrate the stories to us, today they are memorable experiences and have been my guiding light that I will cherish for a lifetime. I consider myself as the torch bearer of the responsibility RK Laxman put on me directly and indirectly through numerous Interaction as our relationship grew beyond a decade. The term Wagle today simply means an ode to the middle class, common man of this country who along with me have evolved but continue to struggle externally and Internally with their Life! At the same time, I am glad that the show has made a comeback on Sony SAB with the help of our producers JD Majethia and Aatish Kapadia who ensured to keep up to the essence of the show as a tribute to this great contributor of society, I feel it's been a meaningful content and delight for all viewers as they continue to watch Wagle Ki Duniya as always and relieve, enjoy the stories that RK Laxman has shared with us all.”



Also read-Wagle Ki Duniya SPOILER: Atharva takes Vandana's scolding by heart; Will she realize his silence?