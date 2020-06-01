Wajid Khan demise: Kapil Sharma disturbed by composer’s death; Calls him an amazing artist & great person

After Wajid Khan breathed his last in Mumbai, renowned comedian Kapil Sharma took to social media to express their heartfelt condolences for the music composer’s untimely demise.

The showbiz industry woke up to heartbreaking news of the unfortunate of renowned music composer Wajid Khan on Monday and it has sent down a wave of grief across Bollywood. Wajid, from the Sajid-Wajid duo, had breathed his last at a hospital in Mumbai. He was known for giving music to several hit movies like the Dabangg franchise, Ek Th Tiger, Housefull 2, Main Tera Hero, Rowdy Rathore etc. Soon after the news of Wajid’s demise surfaced, condolences poured in from celebrities on social media.

In fact, several celebrities from the television world have also paid their tribute to Wajid Khan. Renowned comedian Kapil Sharma also admitted being disturbed with this heartbreaking news and remembered Wajid as an amazing artist and a great person. He wrote, “बहुत ही कमाल के कलाकार और बेहतरीन इंसान थे @wajidkhan7 भाई।इतनी छोटी उम्र में चले जाएँगे कभी सोचा ना था। मन बहुत विचलित है यह ख़बर सुनकर। भगवान आपकी आत्मा को शान्ति दे #RIPWajidKhan (He was an amazing artist and wonderful person. I never thought he would leave us at such a young again. I am very disturbed after hearing the news of his demise. may you rest in peace”.

Take a look at Kapil Sharma’s tweet for Wajid Khan:

Earlier, celebrities like Ravi Dubey, Karanvir Bohra, Sunil Grover, Gautam Gulati, Rajeev Khandelwal, etc also paid their condolences to the music composer with heartwarming messages. Karanvir, who has been struggling hard to come in terms with this harsh reality wrote, “no no no this cannot be true #WajidKhan #gonetoosoon condolences to the entire family.... Huge huge lots a wonderful person #omnamoshivaya.”

Credits :Twitter

