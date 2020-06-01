Wajid Khan demise: Neha Kakkar mourns the demise of music composer; Says ‘Gone too soon’

Renowned music composer Wajid Khan, who has also judged Sa Re Ga Ma Pa over the years, breathed his last in a Mumbai hospital.

The year 2020 hasn’t been a great year for Bollywood. Not just the showbiz industry has been on a standstill for over two months now in wake of the COVID 19 outbreak and the subsequent lockdown, Bollywood also lost two of its brilliant actors as well. We are talking about Irrfan and . And while we have still been struggling to come to terms with their demise, music composer Wajid Khan of Sajid-Wajid fame breathed his last in Mumbai lately. According to media reports, the renowned music director died of kidney infection. He was 42.

While the entire entertainment industry has been in grave shock over Wajid’s untimely demise, social media has been inundated with condolence for the late composer pouring from all over the world. Neha Kakkar also paid a tribute to the former Sa Re Ga Ma Pa judge on Instagram and shared a picture of him saying that Wajid has gone too soon. Saddened by his demise the Aankh Maarey singer captioned the post, “Gone too soon RIP #WajidKhan Sir.”

Take a look at Neha Kakkar’s tweet on Wajid Khan:

To note, both Neha and Wajid have been seen judging the singing based reality show Sa Re Ga Ma Pa over the years. However, the two never shared the screen and were seen in different seasons. In fact, Sajid-Wajid has been associated with Sa Re Ga Ma Pa for around a decade now while Neha was seen judging Sa Re Ga Ma Pa L’il Champs 2018.

Credits :Instagram

This Day That Year 2019 2018 2017 2016 2015

Share your comment ×