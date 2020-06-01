  1. Home
  2. tv

Wajid Khan Demise: Ravi Dubey, Karanvir Bohra, Sunil Grover and other TV actors express their condolences

Wajid Khan Passes Away: Ravi Dubey, Karanvir Bohra, Sunil Gorver and many other TV actors have taken to their social media handles to express their heartfelt condolences on the music composer's untimely demise.
11367 reads Mumbai Updated: June 1, 2020 01:02 pm
Wajid Khan Demise: Ravi Dubey, Karanvir Bohra, Sunil Grover and other TV actors express their condolences Wajid Khan Demise: Ravi Dubey, Karanvir Bohra, Sunil Grover and other TV actors express their condolences
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

The year 2020 is turning out to be the most tragic and disheartening one. With the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, many lives have been lost. Bollywood also lost its gems Irrfan Khan and Rishi Kapoor a few months back, and now there's another demise in the entertainment industry. In a shocking piece of news, Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan took his heavenly abode recently in Mumbai. Yes, Wajid Khan of the popular sibling composer duo- Sajid Wajid is no more. 

The reason behind Wajid's untimely demise is not known yet. Several media reports state that the composer breathed his last due to the deadly COVID-19 infection. However, he had not been keeping well for some time and was suffering from frequent health issues too. However, music composer Salim Merchant told with PTI that Wajid passed away due to kidney infection and a complication related to it. He mentioned, 'Wajid had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection. He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse.' As soon as the news of Wajid's demise broke out, shock waves were sent in the entire entertainment industry. Everyone took to their social media handles to express their grief, sadness, shock, and share heartfelt condolences on the music composer's unfortunate demise. 

Condolence messages started pouring from all over. Not only Bollywood actors, but Television actors also expressed their grief over Wajid's demise. Ravi Dubey, Karanvir Bohra, Sunil Grover, Gautam Gulati, Rajeev Khandelwal, and many other TV actors who knew Wajid personally got emotional and wrote heartwarming messages for the late Bollywood composer. 

Take a look at TV actors' heartfelt condolences for late Wajid Khan: 

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Gone too soon.. deeply saddened.. shocking... We lost another Gem of Bollywood . RIP Wajid Sir . #ripwajidkhan

A post shared by Deepika Singh Goyal (@deepikasingh150) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Wajid Bhai 1/6/2020

A post shared by Sana Amin Sheikh (@sanaaminsheikh) on

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

heartbroken Rest in peace wajid bhai

A post shared by Ravi Dubey (@ravidubey2312) on

For the unversed, Wajid along with Sajid Khan first scored music for Salman Khan's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. The duo has also composed music for several films starring Salman Khan, which include Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger and more.

Credits :Instagram / Twitter

This Day That Year
2019
2018
2017
2016
2015

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement