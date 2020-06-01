Wajid Khan Demise: Ravi Dubey, Karanvir Bohra, Sunil Grover and other TV actors express their condolences

Wajid Khan Passes Away: Ravi Dubey, Karanvir Bohra, Sunil Gorver and many other TV actors have taken to their social media handles to express their heartfelt condolences on the music composer's untimely demise.

The year 2020 is turning out to be the most tragic and disheartening one. With the outbreak of the deadly Coronavirus, many lives have been lost. Bollywood also lost its gems Irrfan Khan and a few months back, and now there's another demise in the entertainment industry. In a shocking piece of news, Bollywood music composer Wajid Khan took his heavenly abode recently in Mumbai. Yes, Wajid Khan of the popular sibling composer duo- Sajid Wajid is no more.

The reason behind Wajid's untimely demise is not known yet. Several media reports state that the composer breathed his last due to the deadly COVID-19 infection. However, he had not been keeping well for some time and was suffering from frequent health issues too. However, music composer Salim Merchant told with PTI that Wajid passed away due to kidney infection and a complication related to it. He mentioned, 'Wajid had multiple issues. He had a kidney issue and had a transplant a while ago. But recently he got to know about kidney infection. He was on the ventilator for the last four days, after his situation started getting worse.' As soon as the news of Wajid's demise broke out, shock waves were sent in the entire entertainment industry. Everyone took to their social media handles to express their grief, sadness, shock, and share heartfelt condolences on the music composer's unfortunate demise.

Condolence messages started pouring from all over. Not only Bollywood actors, but Television actors also expressed their grief over Wajid's demise. Ravi Dubey, Karanvir Bohra, Sunil Grover, Gautam Gulati, Rajeev Khandelwal, and many other TV actors who knew Wajid personally got emotional and wrote heartwarming messages for the late Bollywood composer.

Take a look at TV actors' heartfelt condolences for late Wajid Khan:

no no no this cannot be true #WajidKhan #gonetoosoon condolences to the entire family.... Huge huge lots a wonderful person #omnamoshivaya — Karanvir Bohra (@KVBohra) May 31, 2020

This is such a heartbreaking news. One of the best guys I knew. So loving ..so compassionate. And such a contagious smile which always came from his heart. You will be missed #WajidKhan — Rajeev Khandelwal (@RK1610IsMe) June 1, 2020

Rest in peace Wajid ji pic.twitter.com/KStpA2QObR — Gautam Gulati (@TheGautamGulati) June 1, 2020

For the unversed, Wajid along with Sajid Khan first scored music for 's Pyar Kiya To Darna Kya in 1998. The duo has also composed music for several films starring Salman Khan, which include Tumko Na Bhool Paayenge, Tere Naam, Mujhse Shaadi Karogi, Partner, Dabangg, Ek Tha Tiger and more.

