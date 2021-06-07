Waliv Police awaits Pearl V Puri's Covid 19 test results before shifting him to Thane Jail

Pearl's lawyers have applied for bail today and hearing is on Friday. More details

Content Warning: The article contains references to rape and abuse.

TV actor, Pearl V Puri was arrested on Friday afternoon by the Waliv Police (Vasai) under the POCSO (Protection of Children from Sexual Offences) Act. He was remanded to a 14-day custody on Saturday. A day later, it was revealed that Pearl V Puri will be undergoing a Covid-19 test as per protocol and will be shifted to Thane Jail, if he tests negative. “Anyone who is arrested has to undergo a Covid-19 test. Pearl V Puri will also undergo a RT-PCR test and if it is negative, he will be shifted to Thane jail tomorrow. Right now, he is at the Waliv Police station," DCP Sanjay Patil had told ETimes.

And now, the police is waiting for his Covid-19 test results. “We are awaiting the Covid-19 test results. Once the test results are negative, he will be shifted to Thane Jail. Currently, he is at Waliv Police Station,” DCP Sanjay Patil said while speaking to ETimes today. He further informed that Pearl’s lawyers have applied for bail. “The accused’s lawyer had applied for bail today and the hearing is on Friday,” he added. For those unaware, Pearl was arrested in Vasai in connection with the rape of a minor. A case has been registered under Section 376 of IPC & POCSO Act.

Pearl V Puri was last seen as the main lead in the TV series Brahmarakshas 2, where he played the role of Angad Mehra. The show went off air due to low TRPs.

(If you know someone who is struggling with abuse, please reach out and report about it. There are several helplines available for the same.)

Also Read| DCP on Pearl V Puri's alleged sexual assault case: Accusations are not false, there is evidence

Credits :ETimes

Share your comment ×