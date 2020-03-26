Want to know how Hina Khan is spending her quarantine? Here’s your chance to ask her what you want

Hina Khan will join Pinkvilla for an Instagram Live on March 27 at 6 pm and will speak about coronavirus outbreak, her plans for quarantine break and more.

is one of the most talked about actresses in the television industry. The diva, who made her debut with Star Plus’ Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, has come a long way in her career and enjoys a massive fan following. The former Bigg Boss 11 contestant is certainly overwhelmed with the love coming her way and often obliges her fans by interacting with them. In fact, as the entire country is on lockdown to curtail the spread of the novel coronavirus in India, Hina has made it a point to raise awareness about the virus and has been actively encouraging her to stay at home and has been giving several tips for the quarantine break.

While Hina, being an avid social media user, has been actively posting about herself on Instagram. From urging her fans to stay indoors to promoting hygiene and sanitization, the renowned actress has been doing her bit in spreading awareness in this crisis situation. In fact, she also shared videos of how she is utilizing this quarantine break and enjoying spending time with her family and discovering new things about herself. However, her fans are certainly missing her onscreen presence and are looking forward to knowing more about the stars.

And now Pinkvilla has come up with this opportunity wherein you can ask your questions to the Khatron Ke Khiladi 8 contestant. Pinkvilla will be hosting a live session with Hina Khan on Instagram on March 27, 2020, at 6 PM. So if you have any questions which you want the Hacked star to answer, drop them in the comment section below and don’t forget to tune in for Hina’s live on Instagram.

