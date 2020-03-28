Want to know how your favorite Kapil Sharma is spending his quarantine? Here's your chance to ask

Kapil Sharma will be joining Pinkvilla on Instagram Live today at 5 Pm. Here’s your chance to ask him whatever you want.

Kapil Sharma has been everyone's favorite actor-comedian for the longest time. Kapil is currently practicing self-quarantine as well and spending as much time possible with his family. He recently became father to a baby girl whom they named Anayra Sharma. Kapil and Ginni Chatrath got married in December 2018. Pinkvilla will be going live with the comedian today at 5 PM, one can drop in your questions below and we promise to get the best ones answered.

Meanwhile, while the Government is trying its best to handle the crisis, daily wage workers are having a really tough time. Amidst all this, Kapil Sharma is perhaps the first celebrity who offered to donate a whopping amount to the Prime Minister relief fund to combat this difficult time. Yes, you read that right! The actor-comedian has offered some financial help to the country and Government in this time of distress.

Just a few minutes ago today (March 26, 2020), Kapil took to his Twitter handle to announce that he is contributing Rs. 50 lakh towards the PM relief fund to fight the war against Coronavirus. He mentioned that it is time to stand together with the ones who are in dire need. He also requested all the citizens to follow the guidelines as prescribed by the officials. Kapil urged everyone to stay home and stay safe. Ever since his announcement, fans are lauding him for his generosity and humble nature. While some are showering their love on him, others are calling him, 'Man with a heart of Gold.'

