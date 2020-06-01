Was Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum actor Dipika Kakar also approached for Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 5?

Reports suggest that Dipika Kakar was also approached to play the role of Naagin in Naagin 5. Read.

Dipika Kakar was last seen on the show Kahaan Hum Kahaan Tum wherein she starred alongside Karan V Grover. The show picked up pretty well and soon became one of audience's favourite. However, the show later lost the steam which directly reflected in its TRP forcing the channel to pull it off. Well, post lockdown situation, Nia Sharma, Vijayendra Kumeria starrer Naagin 4 will also be taken down with a conclusive end.

Ekta Kapoor through a video message had revealed that she takes the onus for the poor performance of Naagin 4 and also announced that Naagin 5 will follow as soon as the fourth season ends. Well, we had already informed that Bigg Boss 5 contestant Mahek Chahal is being considered to play the lead role in Naagin 5. Apart from that, we hear that Dipika Kakar was also approached for the role.

Apparently, Ekta had been keen on getting Kakar onboard for the longest time but with the situation currently, getting Dipika onboard will certainly add to the thrill. We aren't really sure as of now if the discussions are still on but tell us in the comments below if you would like to see Dipika in Naagin 5?

Meanwhile, speaking about Naagin 4 ending, Nia Sharma and Vijayendra Kumeria had revealed that it is definitely not because of monetary issues. Vijayendra, in an interview to Pinkvilla, revealed that it is because the script somehow lacked something and it was not possible for the makers to resume a show like Naagin 4 from the middle.

Credits :Pinkvilla

